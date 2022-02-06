Refiners heave a sigh of relief as FO demand picks up

KARACHI: Local refineries’ furnace oil (FO) stocks, which, owing to a crash in demand led to an acute storage crunch, are not building up anymore as power plants have started lifting it after months-long hiatus, The News has learnt.

According to industry officials, refineries are producing furnace oil as usual, but their storage facilities are not overflowing with it and situation seems to be coming under control.

It was because power plants were now consuming furnace oil to generate extra power, given lower electricity production from other sources like hydroelectric and gas, analysts said.

“The inflow of low water in the dams as ice is not melting is resulting in less power generation from hydel source,” said Arsalan Hanif, analyst at Arif Habib Limited.

He said gas shortage cut down power production from this source, forcing independent power plants to switch back to furnace oil, available at discounted rates and in abundance.

Oil sector officials said demand was picking up and the current price of furnace oil was also attractive for power plants to buy it.

The average current price of furnace oil at local refineries is Rs95,000/tonne, whereas import parity price (IPP) is hovering at Rs107,000/tonne.

“This huge difference in the local price of refineries and IPP makes us able to sell our production,” said the chief executive officer of a local refinery, requesting anonymity.

He said although the stocks were still high, the demand was picking up and huge stocks of furnace oil would be sold in the coming days.

“K-Electric (KE) is burning 2,000 tonnes of furnace oil daily and demand from this power utility as well as from other power plants is picking up,” he said.

The figures of oil sales for the month of January also reflect that furnace oil sales have started improving.

Refineries faced turbulent situation in the last two months of previous year and in the initial weeks of first month of this year in disposing of their furnace oil stock.

During November-December period of last year, two to three refineries opted to shut down their operations to avoid losses.

Two refineries had even transported their furnace oil stocks to storage facilities in Port Qasim for export, but a rout in the international furnace oil prices thwarted this plan.

Local refineries had to reduce prices to sell furnace oil in the local market, but couldn’t manage to sell it.

Even the government didn’t help them by pressing power plants to lift the stock. By the third week of January 2021, local refineries had 200,000 tonnes of furnace oil in stock.