Stocks seen upbeat amid Chinese support bets

Stocks are expected to be buoyant next week amid bets that Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to bring home some meaningful economic support from China, while strong earnings announcements may also prove buying triggers, traders said.

The market closed at 45,910 points, gaining 832 points (up by 1.85 percent) week-on-week. Average volumes hit 289 million shares, up 54 percent week-on-week, while average traded value jumped 43 percent to $55 million over the last week.

“A number of positive announcements are expected during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing which is likely to see some agreements being signed,” brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said in its weekly market review.

“Pakistan may be able to secure some investment in textile, IT, defence manufacturing, and engineering sectors along with some balance of payment support from China, which will bode well for bourse going forward.”

The market, it said, would closely watch corporate results announcements and strong earnings growth coupled with attractive dividend payouts might trigger a buying spree.

“Bullish momentum is expedited to last, banking on optimism with respect to forthcoming healthy corporate results,” the report said.

According to analysts, oil prices, hovering at 7-year high, kept some interest alive in the exploration sector throughout the week.

However, bears broke the three-day gaining streak of the bourse on the second last day of the week because of general profit-taking.

In the outgoing week, foreign selling hit $4.42 million compared to a net sell of $4.0 million last week.

Major selling was witnessed in technology ($2.0 million) and commercial banks ($1.7 million).

On the local front, buying was reported by other organisations ($3.9 million) followed by mutual funds ($3.0 million).

Sectors that supported the index included commercial banks (189 points), fertilisers (132 points), oil & gas exploration companies (127 points), oil & gas marketing companies (92 points), and textile composite (69 points).

Stocks that reinforced the index were HBL (60 points), FFC (52 points), BAHL (51 points), OGDC (51 points), and PSO (50 points).

Sectors that dented the index included technology & communication (26 points), power generation & distribution (5 points), and automobile assembler (4 points).

The major losing stocks were TRG (-18 points), SYS (-17 points), and HUBC (-12 points).

Other important events that had an impact on the market during the week were: trade deficit for the month of January 2022 declined 30 percent month-on-month to $$3.36 billion mainly on account of decline in imports, Pakistan received $1 billion from recently issued international sukuk, while federal government decided to keep prices of petroleum product unchanged for another fortnight.

Other major events during the outgoing week were: January CPI clocked in at 13 percent year-on-year, Prime Minster visit to China Pakistan is set to float proposals to Beijing for renegotiation on contracts of power projects established under CPEC on the pattern of other IPPs, cement dispatches for January fell 16 percent montjh-on-month to 3.95 million tonnes, reportedly $1.2 billion Saudi oil facility remains nonoperational due to legal and procedural delays, and foreign exchange reserves held by SBP dropped $463 million to $15.73 billion as of Jan 28, 2022.