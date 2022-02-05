Morocco rescuers close in on boy trapped in well

Bab Berred, Morocco: Moroccans waited anxiously Friday as rescuers with heavy diggers inched towards Rayan, a five-year-old boy trapped in a deep well for four days.

The complex and dangerous operation has gripped residents of the North African kingdom and even in neighbouring Algeria, a regional rival. Rayan fell some 32 metres (100 feet) down the empty shaft in his village of Ighrane in Chefchaouen province on Tuesday afternoon.

Moroccan media reported that rescuers managed to deliver oxygen and water to the bottom of the well on Thursday, but authorities have not disclosed more information on the child’s condition since.

The shaft, just 45 centimetres (18 inches) across, was too narrow for rescuers to reach him and widening it was deemed too risky, so earth-movers were deployed to dig a slope in the hope of reaching the boy from the side.