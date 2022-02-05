Private military contractors bolster Russian influence in Africa

Paris: Russia’s geopolitical ambitions in Africa have in recent years been backed by private military contractors, often described as belonging to the "Wagner group" -- an entity with no known legal status.

Most recently, Western nations have condemned the alleged arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali’s capital Bamako, a claim denied by the junta that seized power in 2020. As relations with France worsen, the military rulers may be looking for ways to make up for shrinking numbers of European troops fighting Mali’s years-old insurgency.

"Mercs (mercenaries) working in Africa is an established norm" thanks in part to decades of operations by contractors from South Africa, said Jason Blazakis of the New York-based Soufan Group think-tank.

"The Wagner folks are walking through a door that has long been open to their ilk," he added. No information is publicly available about the group’s size or finances. But around Africa, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington has found evidence since 2016 of Russian soldiers of fortune in Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, the Central African Republic (CAR), Madagascar and Mozambique.