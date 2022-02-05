VC honoured

LAHORE:The Academy of International Business (AIB), a global organisation of international business and management scholars, has named LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad, the AIB International Educator of the Year for 2022.
Dr Ahmad will be inducted into the AIB Fellowship on July 8, 2022, at AIB’s annual international conference in Miami, USA. According to a press release, Dr Ahmad is the first scholar from a South Asian university to receive this prestigious award.
LAHORE:A meeting of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was held at the Board Office here on Friday....
LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi Friday presided over a meeting to review the...
LAHORE:A 16-member delegation of Superintendents of Police serving in different provinces and areas of the country,...
LAHORE:PUNJAB Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and the government will keep...
LAHORE:Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to use all available resources for the...
LAHORE:One of the faculty members of the Government College University has written a letter to the members of the...
Comments