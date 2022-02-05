VC honoured

LAHORE:The Academy of International Business (AIB), a global organisation of international business and management scholars, has named LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad, the AIB International Educator of the Year for 2022.

Dr Ahmad will be inducted into the AIB Fellowship on July 8, 2022, at AIB’s annual international conference in Miami, USA. According to a press release, Dr Ahmad is the first scholar from a South Asian university to receive this prestigious award.