IG for foolproof security on Kashmir Day

LAHORE:Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to use all available resources for the security of rallies, seminars and other programmes organised on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to formulate security plans for Kashmir Day rallies and celebrations in their respective districts under personal supervision. He stressed upon to impart effective briefings to personnel deployed on security about sensitivity of their duties.

Rao Sardar said that special measures should be taken in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala for Kashmir Day and additional personnel should be deployed for security of sensitive places and A-category programmes, he added.

The IG Punjab directed that an effective traffic management plan should be formulated for the uninterrupted flow of traffic on the routes of rallies on major highways and district police, traffic police, dolphin and other field formations should take joint steps for security arrangements, he maintained. Rao Sardar directed that special reserve forces should be prepared for immediate action to deal with any untoward and emergency situation.

IG Punjab said that female personnel should be deployed for the security of women participants in rallies and other programmes while the process of checking the participants through walk through gates and metal detectors should be ensured in all cases, he directed. He directed that special branch personnel should also be deployed at the venues of rallies, seminars and other programmes.