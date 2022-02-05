Expats welfare important for PM: OPC

LAHORE:Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Syed Khadim Abbas has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special interest in the welfare of Pakistanis living abroad.

In view of this, the federal government has constituted a Central Coordination Committee for Consular Services on the special directive of the prime minister. The consular services include machine readable passport components, national identity card renewal, visa services, citizenship verification, and many other services, including components of urgent travelling documents, which Pakistani embassies all over the world are continuously providing to Pakistanis living abroad.

He said the services provided to Overseas Pakistanis in OPC Punjab were appreciated in the meeting of Central Coordination Committee for Consular Services and other provinces were also directed to adopt OPC Punjab model. In this regard, close liaison between all the ministries concerned was ensured. Commissioner OPC stated this while presiding over a meeting with the officers at the OPC office here Friday. He said that in the light of the PM’s vision, many positive changes were introduced regarding consular services which would bring relief to the expats.

contest: University of Education (UE) English Department organised Inter-Campus English One-Act Play competition at its Bank Road Campus. Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design Vice-Chancellor Prof Ms Hina Tayyaba Khalil was the chief guest while the UE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the closing ceremony of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha appreciated the students’ efforts and said English was a universal language and we should have in-depth knowledge of English literature.

Prof Ms Hina Tayyaba Khalil said such healthy activities enhanced the intellectual level of students. She appreciated the performers and the University for organising the event. University’s English Department Chairperson Dr Mubashar Nadeem and Director Student Affairs Dr Muhammad Omer Saleem also spoke.

Rs893.81m UHE revised budget: University of Home Economics (UHE) Syndicate has approved revised budget of Rs893.819 million for current academic year. UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen presided over the Syndicate meeting. The university's Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) recommendations were presented before syndicate members and 7th & 8th F&PC recommendations were approved by the syndicate. The syndicate discussed 25% disparity allowance for its teachers and employees as approved by the Punjab government and recommended its final approval from the Chancellor/Punjab Governor.

UHE syndicate made final approval of new fee structure for various academic programmes, along with the approval of 4th and 5th selection boards’ recommendations for new recruitment. The syndicate reviewed VC’s Progress and Implementation Report and applauded the VC and her team for making successful progress.