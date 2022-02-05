27 police officers transferred

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of 27 police officers on Friday. According to details, Danial Ahmed has been posted as SP Investigation Pakpattan, Imran Ahmed as SSP Technical CTD Punjab, Kamran Nawaz as SSP Investigation CTD Punjab, Raza Tanveer as SP Investigation Civil Lines Lahore, Akhlaqullah Additional as SP Operations Iqbal Town Lahore, Zain Asim as Additional SP Investigation Sadar Lahore, Hamza Amanullah as Additional SP Investigation Cantt Lahore, Ghayyur Ahmed as SP Investigation Mianwali, Tahir Maqsood as SP Admin Faisalabad, M Nabil as SP Iqbal Town Faisalabad, Ghulam Mustafa Gilani as SP Internal Accountability Branch Faisalabad, Artza Komil Additional SP Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Ahmed Zunair as Additional SP Sadar Rawalpindi, Naveed Irshad as Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Faisal Saleem as SP Security Rawalpindi, Hafiz Ata-ur-Rehman as SP Investigation Chakwal, Anam Faryal as SP Investigation Jhelum, Usman Munir as SP Investigation Jhang, Asma Rauf as SP Internal Accountability Branch Sargodha Region, Sajid Hassan as SP PHP Bahawalpur, Hina Naik as SP Pre-Service Trg. Wing PC Sahala II. The services of Ziaullah, Arsalan Zahid and Salman Liaquat have been placed at the disposal of Additional IG South Punjab. M Sharif has been directed to report to CPO Punjab Lahore.