Robbers injure man over resistance

LAHORE:A 25-year-old man was shot at and injured over offering resistance during a house robbery in Gulberg on Friday. Reportedly, two suspected robbers entered the house, made the family members hostage on gunpoint and started looting. A man offered resistance. The suspects opened fire leaving him in a pool of blood.

SUICIDE: A woman claimed her life by hanging herself in the Kahna area Friday. Reportedly, the victim was frustrated due to her personal issues. On the day of the incident, she locked herself up in a room of her house near Kahna and hanged herself. A police team removed the body to morgue.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 27-year-old man with marks of torture was found in fields in the Batapur area. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the victim lying in open and informed police. A team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue. Police said that the victim might have been tortured to death.