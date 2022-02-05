Early completion of sewerage project ordered

LAHORE:Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed visited the under-construction sewerage project in PP-160, Badar Block Allama Iqbal Town and reviewed the work in progress.

Director Wasa Usman Babar, PTI leaders Zeeshan Siddiqui, Waqas Amjad, Mehr Ramzan and Javed Humayun were also present on the occasion. Director Wasa gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the ongoing work on Badar Block sewerage project. The minister directed the Wasa officials to complete the sewerage project as soon as possible. He said that the sewerage project in Badar Block would cost Rs50 million and the area’s sewerage issues will be resolved after its completion. He also listened to the problems of the people of the area on this occasion and issued immediate instructions for resolving the issues related to Wasa.

He said that the solution of the problems of the people of PP-160 is my top priority. Work is underway on a number of public welfare projects in the constituency. The development projects worth Rs80 million are under way in Union Council 212. These projects include the construction of water supply, sewerage and roads. Work has also started on Sui Gas Pipeline Project in UC-88 Ganj Bakhsh Road Ichhra. The project will cost Rs100 million and the installation of this pipeline will provide Sui gas facility to the residents of Ichhra, Union Parks, Kamboh Colony, Ganj Bakhsh Road and areas adjoining Shah Jamal Road.