Over five acres state land retrieved

LAHORE:Board of Revenue, in its campaign against land grabber and encroachers, has retrieved more than 5 acres of state land valuing Rs5.70 crores in Rajanpur, Rawalpindi and Toba Tek Singh on Friday.

In a statement issued here Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar has said that 3 acres, 6 marla state land in Rajanpur valuing Rs3 million, one acre, two kanal state land in Rawalpindi valuing Rs84 million while 8 marla state land worth Rs3 million in Toba Tek Singh have been retrieved.

Babar Hayat said Board of Revenue has so far retrieved state land worth Rs477 billion measuring 1.89 lakh acres. He said 4184 urban state land having value of Rs66.62 billion while 184871 acres rural state land with a value of Rs409 billion and 80 crores have been retrieved across the province.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 635 cases of various types and arrested dozens of accused persons during the last month. PHP registered 37 cases against vehicles using LPG and substandard cylinders, 59 cases have been registered against liquor and drug dealers and 835 liters alcohol and 4953 grams of cannabis were recovered. 20 cases were registered against those possessing illegal weapons and two Kalashnikovs, guns, two pistols and 1699 bullets were recovered. 450 cases were registered against the drivers for speeding and negligent driving. Two stolen motorcycles and as many stolen animals worth Rs320,000 were recovered. Illegal encroachments were removed while 11 missing children were found and handed over to their parents.