United, strong Pakistan vital for Kashmir liberation

LAHORE:Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Afridi has said that a united and strong Pakistan can help Kashmiris; therefore, our young generation must strengthen its roots and rise above any differences to stand together for liberation of Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar on Kashmir, an emblem of courage organised by Punjab University Human Rights Chair in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. PU Human Rights Chair head and PU Department of Public Relations and Advertising Chairperson Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Department of Journalism Chairperson Prof Dr Bushra Rehman, Dr Mujahid Gillani, Haroon Rafique, Dr Rabia Noor, faculty members and a number of students participated in the event. Earlier, Shehryar Afridi called on PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office.

The VC lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehryar Afridi for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level and making serious efforts for its resolution.

Addressing the seminar, Afridi said that our youth could convince the world to resolve the Kashmir issue through their achievements and strength of character. He said that no one would value us if we did not advance in science and technology. He said that we must not fall prey to hybrid war launched by India and we must keep our minds clear. He said that India was distorting history and we must counter her propaganda. He said that we must not be confused in our concepts and we must thwart any intrigue hatched to creating division among us. He said that we not only condemn serious violations of human rights and genocide in Kashmir but all over India where minorities were being tyrannised by Indian forces. He urged the youth to recognise their glory and present a positive image of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan had fought wars for the people of IIOJ&K and Kashmiris had also sacrificed their lives, property and everything for Pakistan. He said that India had launched demographic terrorism in Kashmir. He criticised and expressed sorrow over the criminal silence of international community over the war crimes and humanitarian crisis in Kashmir, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan, Syria and other Muslim countries. He questioned why 95 percent of the migrants in the world are the Muslims and what does it mean?

Kashmiri leader Mujahid Gillani said that Kashmiris stood with Pakistan and they looked towards Pakistan for help. He requested the university teachers to allocate some time in their lectures to highlight the Kashmir issue. Prof Dr Abida Ashraf said that since one picture was better than 1,000 words, the PU Human Rights Chair had produced several documentaries to present the factual position of the Kashmir issue before the international community. Detailing the features of the dossier prepared by Foreign Ministry of Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, she said that the 131-page document exposed war crimes being committed by India while citing 113 international references, including foreign media reports. She said that the dossier had also cited reports of Indian human rights associations that were raising the voice of Kashmiris over human rights violations. She said that the dossier described the usage of 31 types of tortures, including use of chemical weapons on innocent Kashmiris. She said that there was a complete blackout of information in the valley and independent journalists were not being allowed to access the occupied valley. She said that in this situation, it was our prime responsibility to become their voice and sensitise the world about what was going on in the valley. She said that 12 million Kashmiris had been deprived of their right of self-determination. She said that through draconian laws, India had usurped all the fundamental rights of Kashmiris. Haroon Rafique urged the youth to strengthen themselves in the fields of science and technology.

Meanwhile, the documentaries produced by the students of School of Communication Studies on various aspects of Kashmir issue were screened. The students highlighted various issues being faced by Kashmiris like half-widow, half orphan etc and Indian atrocities in the valley.

Afridi highly appreciated the students for presenting Kashmir issues through their creations and said that it would contribute towards the Kashmir cause. Later, Prof Dr Bushra Rehman offered prayers for the liberation of Kashmir and prosperity of Pakistan.

In order to observe the Kashmir Day, a Kashmir Conference was organised at the University of Education. The topic of the conference was “Pakistan Kashmir Policy, objectives and Approaches”. The conference was attended by President of Kashmir youth Alliance Dr Mujahid Gillani and Senior Vice-President Kashmir Youth Alliance Talha Muneeb as well Vice-Chancellor University of Education Dr Talat Naseer Pasha.

Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said Kashmir was a cornerstone in the foreign policy of Pakistan. He added it was because of our foreign policy that Kashmir issue was still there on international agenda. He said we could not forget the just struggle of our Kashmiri brothers. He said that Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. Dr Pasha said the United Nations should come forward to help the innocent Kashmiris against Indian atrocities.

Meanwhile, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore also organised Kashmir Solidarity Walk to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn the cruelties of Indian government and occupied forces in Kashmir.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Director Student Affairs Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, Registrar Muhammad Asif, all Deans, Chairmen, faculty members, and a large number of students participated in the walk.

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Various activities, including a walk, a seminar, prayer for the martyrs/for peace and debate were arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiri peoples.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk in City campus while a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated. The participants of the walk were waving flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. The walk starting from VC office culminated in front of Administration block lawn. The day was observed to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiri people and to commemorate solidarity with Kashmir movement.

Prof Nasim Ahmed said that Kashmiri people had been facing brutality by the Indian army for the last 70 years. He condemned the deployment of a large number of Indian army in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris independence movement. He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs. He said sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste and it must bring revolution. He said it was our responsibility to highlight Kashmir issue internationally through social media and the UN would play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir issue. We stand with Kashmiri people and soon “Kashmir will become Pakistan,” he added. He also lauded UVAS Senior Tutor office for arranging this activity with zeal and zest. Similar activities were arranged at UVAS all campuses.

University of Management and Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that we must reaffirm our unwavering commitment towards solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad urged Pakistani youths to highlight the issue on all international platforms because the current scenario in the Indian-occupied Kashmir was one of the worst in the 73-year history of the region. He encouraged the youth to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris to expose Indian oppression before the world. That day is not far when Kashmir would become a part of us, as Kahsmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, he added. A special walk was also held at UMT on this occasion.