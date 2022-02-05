 
Saturday February 05, 2022
Drive to fine MVT defaulters begins on Feb 7

February 05, 2022

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department is set to launch a campaign on February 7 to take action against motor vehicle tax (MVT) defaulters and the use of vehicles by second or progressive owners on transfer letters. Officials said the drive would continue till February 18, and each team would perform duties under the supervision of the relevant deputy director.

