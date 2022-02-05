Robber killed by accomplice as citizen resists mugging bid

A street criminal was killed allegedly by the firing of an accomplice near Ayub Manzil in District Central on Friday.

Jauharabad police said the robbers were snatching cash and a cell phone from a citizen when one of the suspects opened fire after the victim put up resistance. However, a bullet hit and killed the other robber.

Responding to calls, police arrived at the scene and found an empty shell of a 9mm pistol. The deceased robber was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. He was identified as 28-year-old Shakeel.