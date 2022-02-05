JI’s conference urges govt to devise roadmap to save Kashmir

Participants of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) ‘All Parties Kashmir Conference’ on Friday stressed that the government should initiate dialogue with the national leadership and devise a roadmap to save Kashmir, the lifeline of the country.

The JI had organised the conference at its Karachi Secretariat in connection with Kashmir Day and invited representatives of a large number of political and religious parties, and civil society activists.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said in his keynote address that Pakistan would not be considered complete without Kashmir. He decried the government for what he said its lax attitude towards the issue of Kashmir.

He said the Pakistan Army and the state would have to come forward for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He added that the Indian government would surely ask for dialogue over the valley of Jammu and Kashmir if the Pakistani side showed some courage.

Referring to the recent change of power in the neighbouring Afghanistan, he said no power could defeat struggle for a right and just cause. He added that all the political and religious parties, and other segments of society must come forward for the cause.

Under the Article 151 of the charter of the United Nations (UN), Pakistan was free to support the people of IIOJK through its armed forces, the JI leader said. He also criticised the UN for its dual standards when it came to the oppressed Muslims.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senator Nihal Hashmi, former Karachi Bar Association president Naeem Qureshi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Karachi chief Mustaqeem Noorani, Sabir Abu Mariam of the Palestine Foundation, Maulana Mohammad Ghias of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl , Amjad Islam of Allah Akbar Tehreek, Qari Allah Dad of the JUI-F, Allama Sadiq of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Sohan Advocate of the JI’s minority wing, Bisharat Mirza of the Pakistan Democratic Party, senior journalist Maqsood Yousufi, minority rights leader Manoj Chohan, Pastor Amjad, Aneel Singh and others also addressed the conference.

Wahab decries Indian oppression

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the chief minister on law, on Friday said Kashmir Solidarity Day was the day to renew the commitment that the entire Pakistani nation had with the oppressed people of the IIOJK.

“If there is a fair referendum, Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination," he said in a statement issued on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Wahab said India had always been reluctant to hold a referendum in Kashmir under the supervision of international observers because it was sure of its defeat and it knew that a majority of the population of Kashmir wanted to join Pakistan.

The Indian government had committed an international crime by removing the constitutional status of Kashmir, he said, adding that sooner or later, Kashmiris would get rid of the Indian occupation. Wahab said Karachi was the largest city in Pakistan and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as the central civic body of the metropolis was on the forefront to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.