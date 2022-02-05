Covid-19 PCR test to cost less in Sindh now

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has lowered the maximum price for the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the province, asking the private diagnostic laboratories and hospitals not to charge more than Rs4,500 for a test from those visiting them.

The commission issued a notification in this regard on Friday, which says labs and hospitals collecting samples for the PCR test from homes can charge upto Rs4,800, while only Rs1,200 can be charged for the rapid antigen testing.

Previously, the notification says, diagnostic labs and hospitals were charging Rs6,500 for a Covid-19 PCR test at their centres, Rs7,500 for the collection of samples from home for the test and between Rs1,500 and Rs3,000 for the rapid antigen testing.

An official of the SHCC said that following discussion on the national media regarding the actual cost incurred on Covid-19 testing and money charged from the people, they had decided to revise down the ceiling cost of the PCR and rapid antigen tests in the province and summoned a meeting of leading diagnostic labs and hospitals on Thursday.

“During the meeting, we presented our workup on the cost incurred on Covid-19 PCR tests and asked the diagnostic labs and hospitals to reduce the maximum price for these tests in the province,” he said, adding that with a consensus among major diagnostic labs and hospitals, it had announced the new prices for the tests.

He pointed out that the Punjab Healthcare Commission had also fixed the maximum price for the Covid-19 PCR test at Rs4,800, and in Sindh, the maximum price for the test had been fixed Rs300 less than what labs and hospitals were charging in Punjab.

The official said that if any lab charges more than the maximum price fixed by the healthcare commission, people can approach the commission and lodge a complaint in this regard. He added that commission officials would regularly visit diagnostic labs, collection centres and facilities to monitor the situation.

“In case of violation by any lab or hospital, penal action that may include issuance of a warning, imposition of a fine, de-registration, suspension of service or even sealing of the premises could be taken,” the official warned.

11.4pc positivity rate

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Friday that the detection of 1,952 cases through 17,094 tests conducted on February 3 constituted a 11.4 per cent detection rate in the province.

He said that so far 7,639,722 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 547,200 cases had been detected. Of the patients, 91.2 per cent or 499,321 patients had recovered, he added.

The CM said the number of active Covid cases was 40,001. He added that 39,549 of them were in home isolation, 43 at isolation centres and 409 at hospitals. He noted that the condition of 368 patients was stated to be critical and 44 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the statement, of the 1,952 new cases, 1,125 were reported from Karachi, including 347 from Malir, 272 East, 219 West, 152 South, 100 Central, and 35 Korangi. Hyderabad has 410, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar 38 each, Dadu and Nausheroferoze 36 each, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 25 each, Badin 24, Sanghar and Sujawal 23 each, Matiari 20, Thatta 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 17, Jamshoro 14, Ghotki, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Kashmore 10 each, Umerkot nine, Shikarpur eight, Jacobabad five and Khairpur three.