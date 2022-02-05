CBC, DHA, Sepa put on notice over petition against Sea View beach development

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the provincial advocate general, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) on a petition against a beach project at Sea View proposed without environmental impact assessment.

The petitioners, Arif Belgaumi and other residents of Defence, submitted in the petition that the CBC was planning to commercialise the Sea View beach from Nishan-e-Pakistan to the Village Restaurant. They submitted that the cantonment board had started work on a beach project from Nishan-e-Pakistan to DHA Phase V Extension, which included over 20.89 acres of land and entailed development of one-kilometer-long stretch of the Sea View beach.

They maintained that the CBC planned to build 8 restaurants. 15 tuck shops, 40 hawker shops and street stalls within the project area. The petitioners alleged that the project was part of the plan of commercialisation of the Clifton beach, and the CBC and DHA had started to occupy the beach in parts. They claimed that the project would certainly restrict the fundamental rights of common citizens to enjoy the beach as the planned facilities would be meant for only the well-to-do population.

They also submitted that environmental experts had termed the project a recipe for ecological disaster as large concrete structure along the coastline had shown to impact sea’s hydrological dynamics causing loss of natural land and increasing the risk for erosion and vulnerability to inundation.

The petitioners maintained that any such development along the Clifton beach would result in accumulation of sediments on the western side and erosion on the eastern side. They also informed the high court that the initial environmental examination report of Sepa was challenged before an environmental tribunal, which set aside it.

The petitioners accused the CBC of acting in violation of the Section 17 of the Environmental Act 2014 and submitted that Sepa had failed to take action against the cantonment board. According to the petitioners, the Clifton beach deserved preservation and it provided equal entertainment opportunity to the people of Karachi. They said the respondents were marketing the proposed project as if it was for the welfare of the general pubic but they were reluctant to share information about it.

The petitioners also questioned the CBC’s ownership of the Sea View land as it was admittedly a reclaimed land from the sea. They said that neither did the provincial government transfer the beach to the CBC nor was any agreement of construction of the proposed project was executed between the Sindh government and cantonment board.

The SHC was requested to declare the Sea View beach an open natural beach, free from any and all artificial modification, development and construction. The petitioners also asked the high court to declare that the proposed construction of the project was illegal and in violation of the environmental laws. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the CBC, DHA and Sepa, and called their comments within two weeks.