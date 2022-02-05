PTI demands empowering Rangers to curb rising street crime

Expressing concern over rising street crime in Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have demanded of the Sindh government to empower the paramilitary Rangers to launch a crackdown against the outlaws in the city.
In a letter written to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday, Khurram Sher Zaman, parliamentary leader of the opposition party in the Sindh Assembly, brought Shah’s attention to the worsening law and order situation in the city.
“Every street in Karachi has become a safe haven for criminal elements. The project of installing security cameras in the city has not been completed yet,” the letter said.
“In order to maintain peace in Karachi, law enforcement agencies were needed, the PTI leader said, adding that it was important to increase the powers of the Rangers to curb street crime. “Last year, 78,640 crimes were reported in the city. The basic and principled responsibility of protecting the life and property of the citizens falls on the chief minister of Sindh,” Zaman said.The PTI leader requested that strict policies should be formulated for the protection of the
people.
