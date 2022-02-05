CM orders removal of South Zone SSP over police action against MQM rally

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday ordered immediate removal of the South Zone senior superintendent of police (SSP), Zubair Shaikh, after the investigation committee probing the police action and baton charge against a political rally of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) a few days ago finalised its report.

The MQM-P had on January 26 held a march from Sharea Faisal to the Chief Minister House against the controversial Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021. When the rally reached the CM house, police resorted to baton charge and shelling to disperse the protesters, which allegedly resulted in the death of an MQM-P activist.

Several other participants of the rally suffered injuries, including MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain who was manhandled by police personnel and later detained. After the incident, a spokesperson for the Sindh government said that action was taken by the police as the very last resort in view of the heightened security measures in the Red Zone due to the presence of international cricket players in hotels around the CM House.

As the Sindh government faced severe criticism over the police action against the protesters, including women, an investigation committee was formed to inquire into the incident. A statement issued on Friday quoted Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani as saying that the Sindh home secretary had submitted the findings of the investigation committee to the chief minister.

Ghani explained that following the report, the CM ordered the officials concerned to launch disciplinary proceedings against the South Zone SSP as per the recommendations of the probe committee.

The CM also asked the officials concerned to seek an explanation from the South Zone Deputy Inspector General Sharjeel Kharral regarding the January 26 chaos. Ghani said that orders had also been issued for suspension from service of the police constable who had manhandled the MQM-P MPA. He added that the opposition legislator had duly identified the erring police official.

The information minister maintained that after the police action against the MQM’s rally, the CM ordered the home secretary to investigate the violent incident. The investigation report acknowledged that police resorted to baton charge against the protesters outside the CM House, resulting in injuries to the MQM-P MPA.

The report mentioned that the MQM-P had held the protest rally in the city that was led by elected representatives of the party. However, the report also read that international cricketers taking part in the Pakistan Super League were lodged at hotels in the Red Zone of Karachi, and the MQM-P violated the route designated for its protest rally as the protesters had to reach the Karachi Press Club for agitation but they stepped inside the Red Zone.

According to the report, the international cricketers had to leave their hotels for practice at the National Stadium that day but they could not do so due to the protest. The investigation committee concluded that the police failed to timely intervene, which allowed the protesters to enter the Red Zone.