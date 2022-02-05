India’s corona death toll crosses 500,000 mark

NEW DELHI: India´s official death toll from COVID-19 passed 500,000 on Friday, although many experts believe the real figure is likely much higher. The daily update from the country´s federal health ministry showed the number of fatalities reaching 500,055, up 1,072 in the previous 24 hours. Total infections stood at 41.9 million, according to the statistics, second only to the United States.

Case numbers have jumped in recent weeks due to the highly infectious Omicron strain but rates have slowed in recent days and the health ministry last week said there were indications of a plateau in virus cases in several parts of the country. Experts said the Omicron wave would not cause many deaths or hospitalisations, but several states imposed restrictions on movement and have only now started easing them.