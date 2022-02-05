‘Farogh Naseem not part of MQMP’

ISLAMABAD: MQMP senior leader Amir Khan said on Friday that Farogh Naseem did not represent the party in the federal cabinet and they (MQMP) have only one minister, Geo News reported. While talking to media in the federal capital, the MQMP leader said that they have only one minister in the federal cabinet. He said that people will decide about the performance of PTI. “MQM joined the government to save the democracy,” he added.
