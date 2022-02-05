Home Dept orders judicial probe into Dr Nosheen’s death

SUKKUR: The Sindh Home Department on Friday issued a judicial probe notification over suspicious death of Dr Nosheen Kazmi, a fourth year medical student, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel’s room in Chandika Medical College Larkana on November 24, 2021.

The Home Department, on the directives of the Sindh High Court, had appointed an additional district and session judge to probe the suspicious suicide of Dr Nosheen Kazmi and determine whether the death was the result of suicide or murder.

The Home Department, in this regard, had directed SSP Larkana and deputy commissioner Larkana to cooperate with the judicial probe committee. It is pertinent to mention that Syed Hidayatullah Kazmi, father of Dr Noshin Kazmi, had expressed serious concerns over the police investigation in which the death was described as a suicide.