Home Dept orders judicial probe into Dr Nosheen’s death

SUKKUR: The Sindh Home Department on Friday issued a judicial probe notification over suspicious death of Dr Nosheen Kazmi, a fourth year medical student, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel’s room in Chandika Medical College Larkana on November 24, 2021.
The Home Department, on the directives of the Sindh High Court, had appointed an additional district and session judge to probe the suspicious suicide of Dr Nosheen Kazmi and determine whether the death was the result of suicide or murder.
The Home Department, in this regard, had directed SSP Larkana and deputy commissioner Larkana to cooperate with the judicial probe committee. It is pertinent to mention that Syed Hidayatullah Kazmi, father of Dr Noshin Kazmi, had expressed serious concerns over the police investigation in which the death was described as a suicide.
ISLAMABAD: MQMP senior leader Amir Khan said on Friday that Farogh Naseem did not represent the party in the federal...
SUKKUR: A woman has given birth to quadruplets girls at a private medical centre in Khairpur. The woman, wife of Jamil...
SUKKUR: A professor of Karachi Port Trust Nursing College was shot dead by a taxi driver, who was trying to rob him in...
SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have shot dead three criminals in an encounter during the past 24 hours.SSP Shikarpur...
SUKKUR: A double-bench of the Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur has suspended the transfer order of Prof Dr Dr...
LONDON: The jury at Kingston Crown court heard from an expert witness that it was true that Altaf Hussain's followers...
Comments