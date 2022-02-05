Karachi’s professor killed in Jamshoro

SUKKUR: A professor of Karachi Port Trust Nursing College was shot dead by a taxi driver, who was trying to rob him in Jamshoro on Friday. An robber shot dead Prof Samandar Khan and robbed gold, cash and other valuables from him and his wife near Toll Plaza Pitaro in Jamshoro, and escaped from the scene.
The wife of the deceased told the police that she and her husband had visited the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan Sharif. She said on Friday morning, they hired a taxi to go back to Karachi and when the taxi reached near the toll plaza, the driver tried to rob them on gunpoint and when her husband resisted, he shot him dead and snatched Rs90,000 cash and jewelery. The police shifted the body to a hospital in Karachi for medico-legal formalities.
ISLAMABAD: MQMP senior leader Amir Khan said on Friday that Farogh Naseem did not represent the party in the federal...
SUKKUR: A woman has given birth to quadruplets girls at a private medical centre in Khairpur. The woman, wife of Jamil...
SUKKUR: The Sindh Home Department on Friday issued a judicial probe notification over suspicious death of Dr Nosheen...
SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have shot dead three criminals in an encounter during the past 24 hours.SSP Shikarpur...
SUKKUR: A double-bench of the Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur has suspended the transfer order of Prof Dr Dr...
LONDON: The jury at Kingston Crown court heard from an expert witness that it was true that Altaf Hussain's followers...
Comments