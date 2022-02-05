Karachi’s professor killed in Jamshoro

SUKKUR: A professor of Karachi Port Trust Nursing College was shot dead by a taxi driver, who was trying to rob him in Jamshoro on Friday. An robber shot dead Prof Samandar Khan and robbed gold, cash and other valuables from him and his wife near Toll Plaza Pitaro in Jamshoro, and escaped from the scene.

The wife of the deceased told the police that she and her husband had visited the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan Sharif. She said on Friday morning, they hired a taxi to go back to Karachi and when the taxi reached near the toll plaza, the driver tried to rob them on gunpoint and when her husband resisted, he shot him dead and snatched Rs90,000 cash and jewelery. The police shifted the body to a hospital in Karachi for medico-legal formalities.