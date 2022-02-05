Three criminals killed in two incidents during 24 hours

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have shot dead three criminals in an encounter during the past 24 hours.SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police in its operation against the criminals in the Katcha area of Garhi Tegho in Shikarpur killed three criminals in an encounter, when their gang was trying to shift to a new hideout. He said after two hours of the encounter, a dacoit was identified as Hairo Teghani, expert of feigning female voice to attract victims. The police recovered a gun and ammunition from the criminals.
Meanwhile, Tunio said the Khanpur Police had pursued a gang of criminals at Brohi National Highway that was trying to rob the commuters. The SSP said the police killed two dacoits, identified as Dhol alias Ghouso, s/o Shah Nawaz, and Saddam, s/o Shahmoor Jatoi, and recovered automatic guns and a pistol from their possession, while their accomplices escaped.
ISLAMABAD: MQMP senior leader Amir Khan said on Friday that Farogh Naseem did not represent the party in the federal...
SUKKUR: A woman has given birth to quadruplets girls at a private medical centre in Khairpur. The woman, wife of Jamil...
SUKKUR: The Sindh Home Department on Friday issued a judicial probe notification over suspicious death of Dr Nosheen...
SUKKUR: A professor of Karachi Port Trust Nursing College was shot dead by a taxi driver, who was trying to rob him in...
SUKKUR: A double-bench of the Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur has suspended the transfer order of Prof Dr Dr...
LONDON: The jury at Kingston Crown court heard from an expert witness that it was true that Altaf Hussain's followers...
Comments