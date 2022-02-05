Three criminals killed in two incidents during 24 hours

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have shot dead three criminals in an encounter during the past 24 hours.SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police in its operation against the criminals in the Katcha area of Garhi Tegho in Shikarpur killed three criminals in an encounter, when their gang was trying to shift to a new hideout. He said after two hours of the encounter, a dacoit was identified as Hairo Teghani, expert of feigning female voice to attract victims. The police recovered a gun and ammunition from the criminals.

Meanwhile, Tunio said the Khanpur Police had pursued a gang of criminals at Brohi National Highway that was trying to rob the commuters. The SSP said the police killed two dacoits, identified as Dhol alias Ghouso, s/o Shah Nawaz, and Saddam, s/o Shahmoor Jatoi, and recovered automatic guns and a pistol from their possession, while their accomplices escaped.