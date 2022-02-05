 
Saturday February 05, 2022
Shehbaz’s money laundering case adjourned till 11th

By APP
February 05, 2022

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till February 11. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

