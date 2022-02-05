16-year-old girl abducted by two brothers

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two brothers. Accused Ahmed Hassan and Faisal entered the house of Salma and allegedly abducted her. Police have started searching the accused.
Meanwhile, an abduction bid was foiled here. Reportedly, Misbah, who was a teacher at Girls Primary School, was returning home when four accused, including two women, allegedly tried to abduct her,. On her hue and cry, the accused fled. The police have registered a case.
