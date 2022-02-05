Second phase of LG polls: ROs start issuing nomination papers in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The returning officers on Friday started issuing the nomination papers for the offices of tehsil mayors and councillors of village and neighbourhood councils in accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s schedule for the second phase of the local government election.

“The nomination papers are being issued by the 25 returning officers for the second phase of the local government elections across the district on the first day of the electoral process,” Ishaq Khan Marwat, the district election commissioner, told reporters. He said that the ECP didn’t issue any fresh order to postpone or rescheduling the second phase of the local government elections in the Hazara division.

Marwat said that the returning officers were issuing the nomination papers to applicants for the five tehsil and 194 village and neighborhood councils of the district. He said that as many as 1060130 voters, 475423 of them female, were registered with the election commission in the district.

The Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench, on the separate writ petitions moved by the five plaintiffs, had set aside the Elections Commission’s schedule for the second phase of the LG elections in five district of Hazara division because of the harsh weather.

However, the opposition Pakistan People’s Party had announced to challenge the PHC’s ruling in apex court stating that weather turns pleasant in Hazara division in March every year. Anjuman-i-Patwarian: the Anjuman-i-Patwarian All Pakistan has demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan to approve the up-gradation summary of revenue collectors without any further delay.

“The patwaris have been working in the grade 9 and summary of their up-gradation into the grade 11 is moved by the Revenue department to the chief minister since long but the latter is yet to approved it,” Sarfaraz Abbasi, the president of the Anjuman-i-Patwarian All Pakistan, told reporters here.

SPORTS GALA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has initiated a sports’ gala to provide an opportunity to the policemen to enjoy the healthy activities after the hectic duty schedules. The district police officer Sajjad Khan inaugurated the sports gala in a ceremony held at the Police Lines here on Friday.