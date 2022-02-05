Probe into Nowshera police attack launched

NOWSHERA: The police on Friday registered a case for murder and attempted murder against three accused, who had martyred two cops and injured another in a firing incident in the limits of Jalozai Police Station.

The injured cop Astaghfirullah said that Sub-Inspector Fayyaz Khan, constable Sajjad Khan and he had set up a checkpost at Arandoo Khwar area in the limits of Jalozai Police Station and had signaled a car to stop.

He said that four people, including the driver, were traveling in the car. He said a man got out of the car and started talking with them when the driver stopped the vehicle. In the meantime, the two persons, who were seated in the back, also got out of the car and opened fire on them.

Astaghfirullah said that ASI Fayyaz Khan was killed on the spot while constable Sajjad Khan and he sustained injuries in the firing. He said that Sajjad also succumbed to his injuries. He said the attackers fled the scene after the attack.

District Police Officer Mohammad Umar Gandapur said the taxi driver Shah Khalid went to the Jalozai Police Station and informed the cops about the incident. The taxi driver told the police that the accused had hired his taxi from Urmar village in Peshawar and was taking them to Muhajir Bazaar in Nowshera.

The DPO said that the taxi driver had no link to the incident and was held to help identify the perpetrators of the attack. The official said the police had launched investigation into the attack. He said it seemed the attackers were trained marksmen, whose sketches were being prepared. He said the possibility of terrorism could not be ruled out in the attack. Meanwhile, the martyred cops were laid to rest with state honours.