Rising lawlessness in KP worries CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed concern over the rising lawlessness in the province and directed the relevant officials to make concerted efforts to curb such incidents.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting that had been convened to review the overall law and order situation in the province, said a handout. Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazam Jah Ansaari, Secretary Home Khushal Khan, and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants took stock of the overall law and order situation in the province, including merged districts. They discussed the factors behind the increasing incidents of lawlessness in KP and took decisions to improve the situation by suggesting actions against criminals and miscreants.

It was decided to strengthen the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and extend its working to the district level. The police officials were directed to submit workable proposals to this effect. It was decided to set up a special cell under the CTD to effectively curb the incidents of extortions in the province.

It was agreed to constitute a joint forum of all the stakeholders to ensure efforts against the incidents of lawlessness in the province by putting in place an effective mechanism of coordination among the civil and military entities.

The monthly meetings of relevant departments chaired by the chief minister would be held to review the law and order situation in the province. The participants also discussed the matters pertaining to improving the criminal justice system and updating the existing system of prosecution and investigations in accordance with the needs of the modern era.

The relevant officials were directed to review the security plan for the ongoing mega developmental projects in the province and to take necessary steps to make it fool-proof. The need was underlined to engage local communities, religious leaders and media to eliminate the incidents of militancy and lawlessness, directing the officials concerned to formulate a mechanism for the purpose.

The chief minister directed all the relevant officials to present progress reports on the tasks assigned to them in the next meeting. He directed the quarters concerned to provide the required funds to the CTD to improve its capacity and extend its working to the grassroots level. Mahmood Khan directed the Police Department to take action against the drug dealers and land grabbers in the province.