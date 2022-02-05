PAC orders forensic audit of all Evacuee lands

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee while seeking a detailed briefing from the Evacuee Trust Property Board on Kartarpur lands in the next meeting, directed a complete forensic audit of the its properties within two months.

The PAC held its meeting on Friday presided by Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in which the audit paras of special forensic audit report of the Evacuee Trust Property Board for 202-21 were examined. While briefing the committee, Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Jaffer told the committee that the board has retrieved over 1800 acres of land worth Rs. 20 billion with the help of FIA.

Secretary Religious Affairs further told the committee that the incumbent government has conducted forensic audit of Evacuee Trust Property Board properties on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan which helped in retrieving much of the minority's land.

Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain said that there has been a significant improvement in the retrieval of minority lands as in the past when no work was done to relinquish the lands. Secretary Jaffer said the matter was in the Supreme Court after the forensic audit. Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem said the FIA should be allowed to continue its work keeping in view the decision of the apex court. Jaffer said that we have retrieved 1800 acres of land worth Rs. 20 billion with the help of FIA.

The audit officials said that the Supreme Court has asked for forensic audit of properties since 1947 and have completed work on 30,000 files while further audit was going on. “Most of files are not original but are just photocopies,” the audit told the committee. The secretary said so far more than 40 cases were registered by the FIA. The FIA officials told the committee that FIRs were registered on orders of the Supreme Court.

The Chairman PAC said lot of land around Kartarpur was the property under the title of Baba Guru Nanak but the FWO did not know about it, and now cultivation has started there, which is a good thing. The PAC in its next meeting sought a briefing from Evacuee Trust Property Board on Kartarpur lands.

Earlier, the PAC meeting faced quorum issue as the meeting waited for an hour for completion of the quorum for the meeting which completed with the arrival of Senator Shibli Faraz who came to attend the meeting from the Senate session. Later, Senator Mushahid Hussain also joined the proceedings saying, he had come to attend the meeting from the Senate session. On this Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked sarcastically that he had not come to the attend the Senate on the day he was supposed to come.