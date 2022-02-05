Five die of Covid-19, 748 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As many as five more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 748 new patients were confirmed positive for the illness from the twin cities showing the number of patients being tested positive from the region is on a decline at least for the last three days.

After confirmation of another 748 cases from ICT and Rawalpindi, the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 172,016 while five deaths reported in the last 24 hours have taken death toll from the region to 2231.

It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the twin cities has started showing a downward trend for the last three days. It has been recorded as 9.38 per cent in Rawalpindi district and 8.94 per cent in the federal capital in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths caused by the virus in the twin cities, however, has been on the rise for the last five days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the virus has claimed one more life from the federal capital while as many as 615 individuals belonging to ICT have tested positive for the illness in the last 24 hours taking tally to 130,373 of which 115,287 have so far recovered.

COVID-19 has so far claimed a total of 983 lives from ICT. On Friday, the number of active cases from ICT has got to 14,103 after recovery of 1,113 patients in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, another four deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours have taken death toll to 1,248 while 133 new patients have been tested positive from the district taking tally to 41,643 of which 38,003 patients have so far recovered.

The number of active cases belonging to the district was recorded as 2,392 on Friday of which 63 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the region while 2,329 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.