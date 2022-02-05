84pc term inflation biggest curse: survey

KARACHI: As many as 84pc respondents of an opinion poll described inflation as the biggest curse, while 99 pc expressed frustrated with another wave of increase in inflation within three months and 65pc held government’s policies responsible for the state of affairs.

Sixty three pc of those polled found government to have failed in repatriating the illegal assets stashed away. The Pulse Consultants found the prevailing sentiment during its survey conducted from Jan13-21 for which it contracted a sample size of 2,000 people across the country. They sought respondents’ opinion over what issue has hurt them the most, if the government’s policies, the IMF or debts taken by the previous governments were responsible for the economic plight. They were also quizzed over the government’s success or failure in repatriating money stashed away in foreign countries by corrupt leaders and if they agree with the opposition’s allegation of economy being run by the IMF.

In response to the question regarding their major concern, the Pulse Consultants found 84pc respondents frustrated with inflation, 80pc considered unemployment as the biggest problem, 37pc found corruption, 26pc load shedding and 16pc termed gas crisis as their main worry.

As many as 99pc expressed concern over the new wave of inflation hitting within three months, while one pc found inflation to have eased. About responsibility of the economic conditions, 65pc viewed current government’s policies as the main reason, while 29 pc attributed the economic plight to the large volume of debts incurred by the previous governments.

As many as 63 pc respondent told the pollster of their frustration with the efforts of the incumbent government to bring back the ill gotten wealth stashed away in foreign countries. Whereas 24pc found little success of the PTI dispensation to repatriate the country’s wealth but eight pc believed the government has remained successful in doing so, while five pc did not respond to the question. The Pulse Consultants found 51pc respondents found opposition’s allegation of the economy being run by the IMF, as a wrong impression, while 33pc found it to be true.