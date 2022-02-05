35 outlaws held

Islamabad : As many as 35 suspects were taken into custody by the capital police, 20 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Ramna police station, said a police spokesman on Friday.
According to details, a search operation was conducted in various areas of Ramna on the direction of IG (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Tassawar Iqbal.
During the search operation 35 suspects were shifted to police station for verification and after verification 07 persons were released.
During the search operation, 50 houses, and 200 persons were searched; 20 motorbikes without documents were shifted to police station.
Islamabad : The United Nations Development Programme Pakistan, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the...
Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight the atrocities of...
Rawalpindi : Like the rest of Punjab, the municipal corporation, municipal committees, and all 166 union councils in...
Islamabad : A fresh survey has been initiated to identify more illegal commercial activities like food restaurants in...
Rawalpindi : As many as five more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory...
Islamabad : The Interior Ministry has sought details of the strength of the Rangers with their deployments and...
Comments