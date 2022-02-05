35 outlaws held

Islamabad : As many as 35 suspects were taken into custody by the capital police, 20 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Ramna police station, said a police spokesman on Friday.

According to details, a search operation was conducted in various areas of Ramna on the direction of IG (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Tassawar Iqbal.

During the search operation 35 suspects were shifted to police station for verification and after verification 07 persons were released.

During the search operation, 50 houses, and 200 persons were searched; 20 motorbikes without documents were shifted to police station.