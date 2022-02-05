RISC observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight the atrocities of the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The students dedicated the day to give moral support to the people of Kashmir and to recognize their long-standing freedom struggle till the day.

RISC students and faculty started their day by organising special morning assemblies to pay tribute to the determined Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Students had made speeches and performed tableaus /skits in which plight of Kashmiri people was portrayed. Later in the day the students of Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) and RISC jointly organised a ‘Peace March’ to show solidarity with people of Kashmir. Faculty and students gave a message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison. A special documentary portraying the unabated and undeterred resilience of the Kashmiri people was also screened on the occasion.

This unity is certainly not a façade but the depiction of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan for the people of Kashmir with no other motive than that of empathy, affinity and harmony.

RISC Students prays for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict and paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for the freedom.

CEO RISC Walid Mushtaq said that Pakistan’s solidarity with Kashmiris will continue until Kashmiris achieve their inalienable rights. He reiterated that the Pakistan’s continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of IOJ&K in their struggle for right to self-determination against the worst form of repression unleashed by the Indian security forces for several decades.