Survey initiated to identify more illegal restaurants in Margallas

Islamabad : A fresh survey has been initiated to identify more illegal commercial activities like food restaurants in protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has formed a committee to conduct a survey and prepare reports about illegal commercial activities in the national park.

It is pertinent to mention here that various social circles are raising questions that Monal restaurant has been sealed but other restaurants in the area are still doing business in the vicinity of the MHNP.

An official said “The survey will identify all the restaurants that are illegally doing business in the national park. We will serve notices and will not allow them to violate the existing laws introduced to protect the national park.” He pointed out that Section 21 of the National Park ordinance allows “provision for access roads to, and construction of rest houses, hotels and other buildings in the National Park along with amenities for public without impairing the object for which it is declared a national park.”

However, he said that these restaurants are causing damage to the natural environment and forest park and changing the protected buffer zone into a busy picnic spot. A survey conducted some years back also showed that 45 per cent of the area in the national park is in a ‘bad shape’ and eight per cent ‘partially degraded’. The rest of the area was in relatively ‘good condition’.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairperson said “We have to protect wildlife and habitat in the national park from further destruction. We will serve notices to all the restaurants that are violating the laws and degrading the natural environment.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has reiterated that “Any illegal logging or construction will not be tolerated in the national park. No one can be allowed to play havoc and degrade it for the greedy designs.”