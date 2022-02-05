‘Kashmir Walk’ today

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Rawalpindi district will organise a 'Kashmir Walk' on Murree Road on Kashmir Solidarity Day today (Saturday).
According to JI Secretary Information, Malik Muhammad Azam, the Kashmir Walk to be led by North Punjab ameer Dr. Tariq Saleem and Rawalpindi ameer Syed Arif Shirazi will start from Syed Maududi building, Mareer Chowk at 3.30 pm.
