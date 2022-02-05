Justice sector stakeholders’ issues discussed

PESHAWAR: The 8th Provincial Justice Committee Meeting has discussed the issues faced by the Justice sector stakeholders.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan chaired the meeting, said a handout.

The agenda items included progress on health facilities in prisons, infrastructure requirements of Peshawar High Court, establishment of Provincial Courts Complex at all divisional headquarters of the KP, establishment of independent Forensic Science Laboratory, establishment of observation home & juvenile rehabilitation centre in all districts, Fata integration challenges and way forward, reforms for welfare of prisoners by jail authorities, mechanism for shelter of vulnerable segments of society where no shelter home or Darul Aman exists, secure custody of the case property/establishment of Maal Khanas, simplification of inter-provincial transfer of accused, identification of common issues / problems of the Justice sector stakeholders, data integration of Justice sector departments, shifting of courts to territorial jurisdiction of South Waziristan and North Waziristan, shifting of courts to their respective merged districts, boosting security measures in and around courts, construction of jail at Malakand, residential accommodation of judicial officers at Kurram, jurisdiction of Dispute Resolution Committees, enhancement of budget allocation for Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, training and capacity-building of investigation officers and allied staff posted at merged districts.

The respective members while referring to the decisions of the previous meeting informed the chairman that most of the decisions have been implemented.

The provision of health facilities in Prisons was also dilated upon. Secretary Health assured the forum that the reservations of jail authorities will be redressed immediately.

The secretary Home informed that PDA has been approached for the provision of land for the Forensic Science Laboratory.