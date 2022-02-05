WSSP launches art competitions at schools

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched a series of art competitions at girls’ schools to teach students techniques to recycle reusable waste into beautiful items.
The art competitions were held at Government Girls High School Civil Quarters and Centennial Model School Nauthia Qadeem. As many as 64 students participated in the contests.
The initiative aims to promote the recycling of reusable items among the students that will help cut down the amount of trash thrown in streets and containers.
The competitions are being held under the UNICEF-funded “Community Empowerment and Capacity Building Project” where students are sensitized on the importance of a clean environment, hazards of waste and recycling. The company, in the first phase under the projects, formed WASH clubs in private and public sector schools where students were sensitized to how to save water, keep the environment clean and the importance of personal hygiene.
In the second phase, community development officers of WSSP are now organizing events and competitions to promote the recycling of waste at homes.
It will awaken the creativity of the students and encourage them to recycle and safely manage waste at homes, turning it into beautiful decorative items instead of throwing them in open areas or streets and drains.
PESHAWAR: The 8th Provincial Justice Committee Meeting has discussed the issues faced by the Justice sector...
PESHAWAR: Federal Board of Revenue has sealed six mega stores for failing to install the Point of Sale app on their...
CHITRAL: The police here on Friday solved a blind murder case and arrested eight of the 10 men accused of killing an...
PESHAWAR: The Small Industries Development Board has carried out an operation and retrieved the land at the Small...
GHALLANAI: Member Provincial Assembly Nisar Mohmand on Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of...
MIRANSHAH: The North Waziristan elders have requested the KP government to make the cross-border trade at Ghulam Khan...
Comments