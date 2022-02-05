Blind murder case solved

CHITRAL: The police here on Friday solved a blind murder case and arrested eight of the 10 men accused of killing an Afghan national.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Garam Chashma, Muhammad Shafi Shifa had launched investigation after reports about the killing of an Afghan national identified as Mahrullah on January 20.

The accused had allegedly thrown the body of the Afghan national into the river after killing him.

The police recovered the body on January 25 and launched an investigation into the murder after temporarily burying the deceased.

The police arrested a suspect Mahrab Din, son of Azeem Khan, who during the interrogation told the police that he and his other accomplices had killed the Afghan national and threw his body into the river. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 109, 201 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police have arrested eight accused while two were on the run.

It was the second blind murder case which was solve by Muhammad Shafi Shifa as head of investigation.

He had also solved a blind murder case of a youth in Brep village in the limits of Mastuj Police Station two years back.

A young man Aslam Beg of Brep village was reported to have died due to cardiac arrest and buried.

But the elopement of his wife Zakira Bibi with Shahabul Amin, a police constable, gave birth to suspicion of his murder. Muhammad Shafi investigated the case on scientific lines and the widow of the slain youth and the cop were arrested.

The court of Additional District and Session Judge, Upper Chitral, Syed Zahid Shah handed down life term to the woman and her paramour with whose help she had killed her husband in Brep village.