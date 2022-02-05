SIDB retrieves land in industrial estate

PESHAWAR: The Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has carried out an operation and retrieved the land at the Small Industrial Estate Khalabat in the Haripur district of the Hazara division.

A press release issued by the SIDB on Friday said the action was taken under instructions from Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan.

SIDB Deputy Managing Director Noman Fayyaz and Senior Officer Sahibzada Naseem Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Akbar conducted the operation to reclaim the land from the illegal occupiers at the Khalabat Small Industrial Estate. Heavy machinery was used and the walls erected around several plots of land were demolished. The blocks attached to vacant buildings were sealed.

The SIDB said the industrial estate at Khalabat was established in the year 1974 to set up industries in the area to provide employment to the local people. But a considerable portion of the land allotted was not being used for the purpose for a long time.

This forced the SIDB to launch an operation in collaboration with the local administration to evict the occupiers.

The press release said the main objective of this operation was rehabilitation and industrialization of Small Industries State Khalabat.