MPA alleges wrongdoings in Mohmand police

GHALLANAI: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nisar Mohmand on Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police (IGP) to look into the alleged wrongdoings and shady dealings of the police force in Mohmand tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference, he said a cop identified as Dost Mohammad had gone missing and was mysteriously recovered from Kohat after 55 days.

He said it should be probed as to who had been behind his disappearance and how he was recovered.

Nisar Mohammad said that another police constable named Bakht Mohammad was arrested after two kilogram narcotics were recovered from him.

He said later it transpired that constable Bakht Mohammad had been on leave for two years.

The lawmaker said that the honest cops were made to suffer and they had to face fines.

He said that the cops performing duty in the anti-polio drive were not getting their per diem. He said that over 100 cops were performing security duty at Mohmand dam but they were not getting any allowance for it.