Elders want smooth trade at Ghulam Khan border

MIRANSHAH: The North Waziristan elders have requested the KP government to make the cross-border trade at Ghulam Khan easy for the people to boost the business and create employment opportunities.

The request was made by them when they met KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangush who visited Bannu Division.

The chief secretary was received by Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Akib Yousafzai and Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Ashfaq Anwar. He inaugurated the newly rehabilitated historical Nicholson House at Commissioner’s House in Bannu.

He visited various parts of the house and appreciated the rehabilitation work of this historical heritage.

Later, the chief secretary visited North Waziristan.

He met with General Officer Commanding of the 7th Division, Major-General Naeem Akhtar, at Miran Shah and discussed law and order issues with him.

The chief secretary then visited Ghulam Khan border crossing where he was briefed on border administration and had a jirga with elders of the area at the zero point.

Besides requesting the chief secretary to make the cross-border trade easy for the people, they sought construction of a market and bazaar at Ghulam Khan and the compensation for shops’ destruction at the Ghulam Khan, Dattakhel, Degan and Miranshah bazaars.

The elders requested the chief secretary for rehabilitation of the educational institutions and health facilities, construction of water supply schemes, solarization of villages, construction of roads to the far-flung villages and flood protection walls around river Tochi.

Later, the chief secretary visited the Ghulam Khan terminal where he was briefed by the Customs Department and the National Logistic Cell.

He inaugurated the newly constructed rest house at Ghulam Khan.

The chief secretary assured the elders that the government would leave no stone unturned to resolve all the issues of the district.