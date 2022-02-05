Winter kits distributed

BARA: A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Qatar Charity, distributed winter kits among needy and poor families in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Due to heavy snowfall in the Maidan area in Tirah valley, the people living in hard-to-reach areas are facing serious problems and need immediate assistance.

As part of the winterization project, the Qatar Charity reached out to communities in Tirah valley and distributed warm stuff and quilts among the people.

These distributed various items including shawls, quilts, pillows, plastic floor mats and mattresses among 220 most vulnerable families.

Sajjad Khan, the field coordinator Qatar Charity, told the reporters that the organisation would continue to support the needy people in future as well.