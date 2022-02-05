Winter kits distributed

BARA: A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Qatar Charity, distributed winter kits among needy and poor families in Tirah valley of Khyber district.
Due to heavy snowfall in the Maidan area in Tirah valley, the people living in hard-to-reach areas are facing serious problems and need immediate assistance.
As part of the winterization project, the Qatar Charity reached out to communities in Tirah valley and distributed warm stuff and quilts among the people.
These distributed various items including shawls, quilts, pillows, plastic floor mats and mattresses among 220 most vulnerable families.
Sajjad Khan, the field coordinator Qatar Charity, told the reporters that the organisation would continue to support the needy people in future as well.
PESHAWAR: The 8th Provincial Justice Committee Meeting has discussed the issues faced by the Justice sector...
PESHAWAR: Federal Board of Revenue has sealed six mega stores for failing to install the Point of Sale app on their...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has launched a series of art competitions at girls’ schools to...
CHITRAL: The police here on Friday solved a blind murder case and arrested eight of the 10 men accused of killing an...
PESHAWAR: The Small Industries Development Board has carried out an operation and retrieved the land at the Small...
GHALLANAI: Member Provincial Assembly Nisar Mohmand on Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of...
Comments