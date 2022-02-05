 
Saturday February 05, 2022
Peshawar

Cop killed over property dispute

By Bureau report
February 05, 2022

PESHAWAR: A policeman was killed in the limits of Badaber Police Station over property dispute on Friday. An official said a policeman, Rawed, was killed allegedly by his cousin Shiraz over a property dispute in Zangli Badaber. The official said police chased the accused and arrested him.

Meanwhile the Matani police busted a gang involved in robberies. Two members of the gang were real brothers.

