Tallat, Shehzad, Shahbaz share lead in CAS Open Golf

KARACHI: The Airmen Golf Club’s long and windy course is counted among the toughest in Pakistan. Add bumpy and unpredictable greens to the mix and you have a course that would pose problems to even the best professionals.

On Friday at the opening round of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship, even top pross like Pakistan No.1 Shabbir, winner of back-to-back titles in recent weeks, struggled to cope with the conditions.

At the end of the first round of the Rs10.5 million championship, it was the relatively lesser known trio of Tallat Ijaz, Muhammad Shehzad and Shahbaz Masih, who were tied for the top position on the leaderboard. All three carded two-under 70 in the first round of the 72-hole championship.

In second place at one under-par 71 Bilal Hussain, Khalid Khan, Muhammad Munir, Matloob Ahmed and Akbar Mehroz. At par 70 were Ahmed Baig, Minhaj Maqsood, Abid Rana and Shabbir Iqbal, who recently won the Sindh Open and Pakistan Open.

“The conditions weren’t easy today,” Matloob, one of the leading contenders for the lucrative title, told ‘The News’. “The greens were a bit bumpy and most of the players struggled with their putting. I just had one birdie today despite creating several opportunities,” said the Lahore player after carding 71 in the first round.

Putting wasn’t a big problem for top amateur Omar Khalid, who made five birdies on his way to 73, which gave him a one-shot lead in the amateurs category.

Omar, 17, teed off from the back nine, making birdies on holes 10 and 11. But a triple bogey on the par-5 18th where his tee shot landed in the bushes hurt him. Omar recovered after the turn with birdies on holes 3,4 and 9 to finish with 33.

Just one shot behind Omar is Lahore’s Salman Jahangir, who carded 74. At 75 are Omar Shikoh Khan and Yashal Shah followed by Noman Asghar at 77 and Zia Hai and Damil Ataullah at 78.