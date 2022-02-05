Pakistan finish 5th in U-19 cricket world cup

ISLAMABAD: Captain Qasim Akram led Pakistan to a thumping 238 runs win against Sri Lanka for the fifth position playoff in ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Antigua.

Qasim Akram smashed 135 not out as Pakistan hit up 365 fo 3 in 50 overs and then took five for 37 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 127 in 35th over. Qasim Akram thus has become the only player to have taken five wickets and scored a century in a World Cup under-19 match.

All-round performance from skipper Akram was instrumental in the one-sided victory for Pakistan. Pakistan were in command from the start at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, with openers Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan dominated the Sri Lankan attack.

The pair added 100 for the opening stand, before Shehzad— 73 off just 69 deliveries— was dismissed by SL’s vice-captain Raveen de Silva. Then Khan was joined at the crease by the skipper Qasim Akram who both toiled the opposition’s bowling and took the game away from them, putting on a superb stand. Akram and Haseebullah both made centuries and took Pakistan’s score beyond 350.

Khan was out on 136 while Akram remained unbeaten as his side closed on 365-3, setting their opponents a daunting task. Sri Lankan’s inning was in tatters when skipper Akram, this time with his bowling, removed openers Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Pawan Pathiraja and then Shevon Daniel and Ranuda Somarathna cheaply to reduce Sri Lanka to 4-15 and literally put Srilanka out of the game. SL’s captain Dunith Wellalage 40, and Vinuja Ranpul 53 not out showed some respect to the total.

However, Pakistan cleaned up a 238 run victory when Treveen Mathew was hit on the pads by Zeeshan Zameer’s full delivery, bowling out Sri Lanka team inside 35 overs to secure 5th place. According to ICC press release, excellent Brevis helped South Africa to a narrow playoff win at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. South Africa also desperately needed to the end the tournament on a high, took on Bangladesh in the 7th place playoff.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh made a strong start reaching 50 before Mahfijul Islam fell to Liam Alder in the 10th over. From Bengladesh, Ariful Islam took to the South African attack, smashing 102 from 103 balls and finding the boundary on 12 occasions.

The Bengal Tigers eventually reached a strong total of 293-8 at the end of their 50 overs. In reply, South Africa lost Jade Smith in the sixth over when outside edging Musfik Hasan’s delivery.

But Dewald Brevis, who hit 97 in the quarter-final defeat to England, offered a great fight for his team with a century, scoring 138 off 130 balls.However SA kept loosing wickets from the other end, but Mathew Boast’s quickfire 41 from 22 helped them to a close chase. in a nervy contest, finally Alder punched a big drive down the leg side for six, securing a two-wicket victory for his side.