48 players in two international satellite events in Balochistan

KARACHI: As many as 48 national players are participating in two international satellite squash events at Ayub Stadium in Balochistan from February 18-23.

According to the entry lists, 16 players are taking part in the $1000 Balochistan Satellite Open and 32 players are to participate in the $1000 Balochistan Senior Open.

Saeed Abdul, ranked 204, is top seed and Naveed Rehman, 260, is second seed while Faizan Khan, ranked 381, is third seed in both the events.

Four local players were given direct entry in the second event while a big number of low-ranked players got chances to play these international events.

Mujtaba Raza, a former national player, told ‘The News’ that they have started this initiative of holding international events in Balochistan.

“We will provide accommodation to players. The winner of each event will get $200 while runner-ups, semi-finalists, quarter-finalists, and first round losers will also get substantial amounts,” said Mujtaba.

He said that with the help of his friends he arranged finances to organise these two satellite events initially with the aim of resuming squash activities in Balochistan.

It is to be noted that these tournaments are being held in Quetta after a gap of around 16 months as the last international event in the province was the PSF Balochistan Satellite Squash Tournament in October 2020, which was won by Nasir Iqbal.

“These tournaments are to benefit local players. They will get motivated as they work hard for such opportunities,” said Mujtaba. “Our future plan is to increase the prize money of these events and next time we might organise a $5000 or $10,000 event,” said Mujtaba.