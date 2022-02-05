KP and Southern Punjab in U-13 final

LAHORE: KP and Southern Punjab Under 13 teams reached the final of the tournament on Friday.

Three wickets apiece from Akbar Ali and Nafees Akhtar helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by six wickets at the UBL Sports Complex of the National U13 One-Day Tournament (30 overs).

This was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s fifth consecutive win in the tournament and now will take on Southern Punjab in the final of the tournament at the UBL Sports on Sunday(tomorrow).

Batting first, Balochistan were dismissed for 82 in the 30th over. Akbar and Nafees took three wickets apiece. In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa achieved the target in the 13th over for the loss of four wickets. Ataullah top-scored with a 21-ball 31, hitting five fours.

At the KCCA Stadium, Sindh beat Central Punjab by one wicket at the back of an unbeaten 88 from captain Mohammad Azan. Chasing 202 to win, Sindh achieved the target in the 29th over which included half-centuries from Azan and Hammad Alam. Besides Azan, wicketkeeper-batter Hammad scored 65 off 51. Central Punjab’s Taj Mohammad picked four for 30 in five overs. Earlier, batting first, Central Punjab scored 201 for six in 30 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Ali Sabir top-scored with a 57-ball 59 while Daud Tauqeer scored 45 off 46. Abdul Rafay picked three for 28.

At the NBP Sports Complex, the other finalist Southern Punjab beat Northern by 62 runs. Batting first Southern Punjab scored 186 for four in 30 overs. Babar Arshad top-scored with a 82-ball 62. Opening batter Mohammad Umar scored 48 off 59. In return, Northern scored 124 for eight in 30 overs. Captain Malik Mohammad Khizar top-scored with a 46-ball 38. Southern Punjab’s Abdul Rehman and Babar Arshad bagged two wickets apiece.