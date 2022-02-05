Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

DHAKA: The Afghanistan cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh later this month to play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said as the visitors seek to bolster their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.

Afghanistan sealed a series whitewash of the Netherlands last month in Doha, raising them to fifth in the 13-team World Cup Super League table.

The top eight nations will earn automatic qualification for next year’s global showpiece in India, with Bangladesh currently second behind England.

The Bangladesh-Afghanistan ODIs are part of the competition and will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 25 and 28, the BCB said late Thursday.