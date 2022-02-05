Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf begins

LAHORE: Fareeda Tauseef turned out to be the first round leader in 1st Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf at Royal Palm here on Friday.

The first round of this three rounds Amateur Ladies Golf Championship was a fighting engagement between zero to 14 handicapper who are filled with a yearning for accolades and distinction. The tournament included the two nationally recognized sisters Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz. And Ghazala Yasmin ,a former ladies champion who enjoys a five handicap ,and also in contention was the teen ager Iman Ali Shah ,but arelatively less acclaimed face Farida Tauseef surfaced as the leader who turned out to be a symbol of fearlessness ,daring and dauntlessness and compiled an impressive score of gross 81, thus emerging as the star performer of the first round and edging past her proficient rivals.

As scores stand at the end of the first round Farida Tauseef is the leader with a gross score of 81,followed by Ghazala Yasmin at 83 and Iman Ali Shah also at 83.

As the championship moves into the second round today, the leader Fareeda Tauseef will have to show considerable application and intensity in her effort.